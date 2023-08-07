A Bettendorf High School student placed in the top 10 at a national conference with business industry leaders.

Over 13,000 students and academic advisers from 48 states and territories gathered at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on June 27 – 30 for the Future Business Leaders of America’s (FBLA) annual conference. The conference gathered the best career and technical education (CTE) students in the nation to participate in over 100 competitive events, attend learning sessions with industry leaders and select a national student officer team.

(Bettendorf High School)

Charles Silver from Bettendorf High School was awarded seventh place in Impromptu Speaking after passing a first round of almost 100 competitors. Over 100 students from Iowa high schools attended and competed in business, entrepreneurship, and computer science competitive events.

Top student winners received national recognition and financial scholarships to further their careers and education.

The National Leadership Conference is the result of students’ hard work over the previous school year and allows them to highlight the skills and knowledge gained in the classroom and apply them in real-world situations and case studies.

“We are so proud of our student members who have been working diligently for months to prepare for the National Leadership Conference,” said FBLA President and CEO Alexander T. Graham. “They impressed industry leaders with their mastery of competitive event subjects, made powerful new connections with employers and alumni and demonstrated their readiness to enter the workforce.”

