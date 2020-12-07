Bettendorf student to participate in national summit on Tuesday

A Bettendorf High School junior is one of 13 students across the nation selected to participate in a summer on Wednesday.

As an extension of its digital and experiential learning resources, Junior Achievement is partnering with “Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow,” CNBC’s financial wellness and education initiative in partnership with Acorns, to host a “Summit for a More Equitable and Just Tomorrow” at noon Tuesday.

Patrick Hurd, a junior at Bettendorf High School is one of 13 students across the nation selected to participate in the summit. Hurd, along with the other students, will ask questions related to the topic. The panelists will offer simple, straightforward strategies to help empower participants to strive toward promoting a more equitable and just tomorrow.

Hosted by CNBC Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Sharon Epperson, the interactive event will give teens across America direct access to some of the country’s most knowledgeable experts on economic empowerment, especially as it relates to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Panelists include:

· Sahil Bloom, vice president, Altamont Capital Partners

· Rianka Dorsainvil, co-founder and CEO, 2050 Wealth Partners

· Yanely Espinal, director of educational outreach, Next Gen Personal Finance

· Akbar Gbajabiamila, host of “American Ninja Warrior” and “American Ninja Warrior Junior” and member of the CNBC Financial Wellness Advisory Council

· Special guest Marc Morial, president and CEO, National Urban League

Hurd recently participated in Junior Achievement of the Heartland’s Connecting the Best with the Next series. The virtual event paired teens with local entrepreneurs in celebration of National Entrepreneurship Month in November. Students could as questions and learn more about entrepreneurship in an effort to help teens find their own pathway to future success. The series was sponsored by RSM US LLP and the Quad-City Times.

After he participated in the local series, Hurd was offered the opportunity to submit questions for the national summit and was selected.

“Economic empowerment is essential for creating a more equitable and just tomorrow,” said Dougal Nelson, president & CEO, Junior Achievement of the Heartland. “By partnering with CNBC on this virtual summit, our goal is to address many of the questions today’s teens have about economic disparity in our society and steps that we can take to eliminate barriers and create greater opportunity for everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, orientation, religion, or disability. We are excited Patrick has been selected to represent the Quad City region on this important topic.”

“Diversity, equity and inclusion have long been a top priority for us at CNBC,” said Satpal Brainch, President, CNBC Business News Worldwide. “This virtual summit with Junior Achievement will bring together well-respected voices from different backgrounds to help inform and educate the next generation on an important topic affecting so many people across the country.”

Students, parents and teachers interested in participating in the virtual summit can learn more and register at https://jausa.ja.org/events/virtual-summit-2020

