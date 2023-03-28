Eight students and two staff from Bettendorf attended the Young Women in Business

Conference at UNI in Cedar Falls before spring break, according to a news release.

The conference is full of insightful women leaders and networking with many other young leaders from different schools. The speakers focused on how to lead authentically, how to find your inner confidence, what steps to take to become a leader early, and how to take time for yourself.

Bettendorf student attendees from left: Annika Shevela, Nebije Selmani, Madison

McClean, Emma Anderson, Kylie Jones, Elleighana Dunn, Maya Williams, and Grace Li. (contributed photo)

Along with these keynotes, a UNI student panel addressed students about how to start their

leadership in school and answered questions from conference attendees.

“I think listening to the UNI student panel is very insightful for our students because there are so many ways to get involved now and in college that high school students need to realize. Becoming a leader is a part of becoming a contributing member of society and really can help open up doors for them in the future,“ said staff attendee and business teacher Angie Mojeiko.