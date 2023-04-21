Four Bettendorf High School students earned honors for high achievement on the National French Contest / Le Grand Concours, according to a news release.

In the state of Iowa:

Level 2E – Destiny Borland placed 3rd, Piper Fredricksen placed 2nd, and Makenna Miller placed 1st.

Level 3E – Baxter Schadt placed 1st.

Level E indicates that the student has completed that level of French, but at the time of the Concours had not been in French class because of block scheduling.

Numerous other students placed in the top 20 for Iowa at various levels.