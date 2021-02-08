Bettendorf students earn regional leadership awards

Bettendorf High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students took part in the Regional Leadership Conference, a virtual competition in which students competed with FBLA members in their region in Iowa.

Along with competitive events, students could listen to Charles Smith, a keynote speaker, and virtually attend many other leadership sessions of their choice.

Bettendorf received multiple awards at the regional level:

McKenzie Guyton placed first in hospitality and event management and fourth in job interview.

The team of Norah Dunn, Tiffany Le, and Emma Kerr placed first in public service announcement

Andrea Koehler placed first in accounting.

Tamanna Sandal placed second in job interview.

Carolyn Kress placed first in organizational leadership.

The team of Isabella Hoffmann and Rory Spooner placed first in marketing.

“We have a lot of new members participating in our competitive events and we were extremely impressed with the results and the effort they put into their work,” said Angie Mojeiko, local FBLA adviser. “Congratulations to the students for their hard work.”

For more information on FBLA, visit www.fbla-pbl.org.

About Future Business Leaders of America

Future Business Leaders of America is a student-led organization with a mission to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. There are more than 230,000 active members in more than 5,250 chapters.