The Student Council members at Paul Norton Elementary School, Bettendorf, have their hearts in the right place.

They held a Valentine’s Day sale to raise money for QC Closet2Closet, a nonprofit organization developed by a Quad City family that was built, in part, through the adoption of preteen foster children.

Through their experience, the family became aware of specific challenges that some youth in foster care face. They decided to develop a program to raise awareness and directly address some of the challenges.

QC Closet2Closet offers free all-season clothing, accessories, hygiene items, and more for clients in the foster-care system.

The students raised $500 for QC Closet2Closet on the first week of sales, with two more sale dates coming up next week.