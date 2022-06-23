The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs on Wednesday announced that two Iowa students took top honors at the National History Day national finals held online last week. And Bettendorf Middle School earned honors, too.

Sarah Tilberg of Le Mars Middle School and Caleb Sinnwell of Nashua-Plainfield High School each took first in the nation in their respective categories. Tilberg took top honors for her exhibit, “A Ray of Compassion: Debate and Diplomacy of the Indochinese Refugees,” while Sinnwell won for his website, “Khrushchev, Corn, and Cold War Diplomacy: Garst Grows Relations with Russia One Ear at a Time.”

In addition, Melissa Fairbanks, Reegan McKee, Nathan Schoenfelder and Peyton Small of Akron-Westfield Middle School won third place for their documentary, “‘Tell Me and I May Forget; Show Me and I May Not Remember; Involve Me and I Will Understand’: The Story of the Osage.” Their project was also featured in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture’s Documentary Showcase.

Fifteen more Iowa students received special recognition this year in the program, which is coordinated in Iowa by the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

In all, more than half a million middle and high school students around the world research, develop and present papers, exhibits, documentaries, websites and performances about historical topics related to an annual theme. This year’s theme was “Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences.”

“The National History Day program gives students an opportunity not only to research and learn about history, it also helps them develop skills that will serve them throughout their lives,” State Historical Society of Iowa Administrator Susan Kloewer said. “Congratulations to all of our Iowa students for their outstanding work, and thank you to their families and teachers for their support.”

“Iowans can be very proud of this year’s group of students,” National History Day in Iowa Coordinator Hanna Howard said. “They went up against nearly 3,000 other students from around the world and represented Iowa very well in the face of some stiff competition.”

Overall, Iowa sent 70 students from 24 different schools to the national finals this year. The 70 students emerged from a total of 474 competitors in the National History Day in Iowa state contest at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. Here are the students who earned top honors and special awards at the national contest:

The National History Day in Iowa program has been coordinated by the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, since 1994 and is sponsored by the State Historical Society, Inc.; A More Perfect Union by the National Endowment for the Humanities; and Bravo Greater Des Moines.

Overall, Iowa sent 70 students from 24 different schools to the national finals this year. The 70 students emerged from a total of 474 competitors in the National History Day in Iowa state contest at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. Among the students who earned top honors and special awards at the national contest are:

National Finalists and also Outstanding Entries:

Bettendorf Middle School

Students: Lilah Rasche and Lucy Wolf

Project: “Failed Diplomacy in the Black Hills: The Ongoing Debate for the Sioux Nation’s Sacred Land”

Division and category: Junior Group Documentary

Teacher: Deb Temperly

