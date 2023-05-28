The Bettendorf Public Library’s Summer Reading Program starts on June 5, according to a news release.

The annual reading challenge runs through July 29 and is designed to engage and inspire readers of all ages. Children and teen participants will count their reading to earn rewards. Adult

registrants will count their reading and library-related activities to receive their reward.

Any age finisher of a reading program will also be eligible for additional raffle prizes. The theme

for this year’s reading program is “Find Your Voice” and the Bettendorf Public Library will offer a variety of events and classes designed to explore self-expression and

story sharing.

Types of free events offered this summer include movies, art programs, music events, magicians, journaling workshops, and more. For more information, visit here.

Registration for the reading program can be made online here or by visiting the Bettendorf Public Library,, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf to pick up a paper reading log.

Participation in the Summer Reading Program is always free.

The Children’s Summer Reading Program and events are presented by Eye Surgeons Associates and Deere Employees Credit Union and is also sponsored by Twin State Inc., The Bettendorf Public Library Foundation, and the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. The teen and adult Summer Reading Programs and events are sponsored by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.