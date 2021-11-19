Bettendorf suspect back in jail after police say he wouldn’t leave restaurant

A 19-year-old Bettendorf man was back in jail Friday after police say he refused to leave a restaurant.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Taco Bell, 1443 W. Locust St., Davenport, because people refused to leave.

Taco Bells staff asked Dreyko Veronie and three other people to leave, an arrest affidavit says.

Officers arrived and placed Veronie into handcuffs “due to his potential involvement with a recent shooting,” the affidavit says.

During the investigation, the defendant was asked to identify himself but he refused until he was placed under arrest. After providing his information, law enforcement found he had warrants for his arrest out of Scott County, the affidavit says.

Earlier incident

In July, Veronie was arrested on a warrant to face a felony charge of stalking with a dangerous weapon.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m. July 6, Bettendorf Police responded to a complaint of harassment in the 1200 block of Brown Street, Bettendorf.

Over the course of about two months, Veronie was involved in at least 11 calls for service from the same victim, an arrest affidavit says. The calls included multiple instances of property damage and threats to assault the victim.

Several of the incidents involved Veronie displaying guns both in person and in video chats with the victim and members of his family.

“These actions have placed the victim in fear for his personal safety as well as the safety of his family,” the affidavit says.

Veronie was being held Friday on a $7,500 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.

Court records say his pretrial release has been revoked, and the next court date for his case is Dec. 3.