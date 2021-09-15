Bettendorf suspect in brother’s death: ‘I’m innocent of this’ he tells a judge Wednesday

A 49-year-old Bettendorf man accused in the 2020 death of his brother told a judge Wednesday morning he is innocent.

Local 4 News, the only station in the Scott County courtroom, heard Todd Laing speak briefly with a judge during Laing’s first court appearance.

The judge and Laing’s mother were in the courtroom while Laing appeared on a large video screen to speak with the judge, who told Laing he faces a charge of attempted murder.

Laing, who said he has a business and will appear at his court hearings, asked for a bond to be set. But the judge said Laing will remain held in Scott County Jail without bond.

“I did not do anything,” Laing said.

Outside the courtroom, Laing’s mother told Local 4 News her son is innocent. “Perception is a person’s reality,” she said. “That doesn’t mean everybody agrees with it.”

She was with her other son when he passed away, she said.

The incident

Laing is a suspect in an incident that happened at 4 p.m. Nov. 21, 2020, on the 1100 block of 14th Street, Bettendorf, the arrest affidavit says.

The affidavit says Laing placed his hands over his brother’s mouth, expecting to cause his death. “His actions did in fact” cause his brother’s death, the affidavit says.

A family member saw Laing’s actions, and Laing “admitted to doing such act to various witnesses after the fact,” according to the affidavit.

In Iowa, attempted murder is a Class B felony with a punishment of up to 25 years in prison, with a 70% mandatory minimum sentence.

Laing’s next Scott County Court appearance is Sept. 24, court records say.