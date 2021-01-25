Bettendorf suspect set for trial in sex-abuse incident with 15-year-old girl

Two weeks after his 22nd birthday, a Bettendorf man is scheduled to go to trial as a suspect in the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl in 2018.

Dante Garth, now 21, and a co-defendant are suspects in a sexual-abuse case that happened about 4:45 p.m. Aug. 17, 2018, an arrest affidavit filed by a Bettendorf police officer says.

Garth and the other person took the victim and her younger sister to the basement of a home where the co-defendant lived.

The two told the older girl to get on the bed and take off her clothes. The younger girl ran home and told adult family members what was happening.

Garth and the other person had sex with the 15-year-old, acts that “were done so against the will of the victim who left the residence and reported it to an adult family member after the incident occurred.”

Evidence was submitted to the state crime lab. “A partial DNA profile was developed from … a sample consistent with a known DNA profile of the co-defendant,” the affidavit says. A mixture of other DNA profiles were found during the analysis, but the other profiles obtained were “too weak for conclusive interpretation.”

In December 2019, Garth pleaded not guilty after he was arrested on a warrant in November 2019.

Second-degree sex abuse is a Class B felony with a prison sentence of 25 years.

A jury trial expected to last five days is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. April 26 in Scott County Court. Garth, who was being held Monday on $25,000 bond in Scott County Jail, will be 22 on April 11.