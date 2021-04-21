Bettendorf teacher nominated for national award

A teacher in Bettendorf is nominated for a big honor.

Leigh Ann Schroeder is up for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Yeard Award in the senior division of the National History Day Contest.

She teaches sixth through 12th grade history at Rivermont Collegiate.

National History Day is a nonprofit education organization that offers year-long academic programs.

It has 58 affiliates nationwide.

Schroeder gets $10,000 as Iowa’s nominee and will be in the running for the national award.

That winner be announced in June.