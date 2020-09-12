Bettendorf teen transported to local hospital following rollover accident

The scene of a rollover accident after 2:40 p.m. Friday in the 18000 block of Great River Road on US 67, near LeClaire. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

A Bettendorf teen is hospitalized after a rollover vehicle accident that happened Friday afternoon on US 67, near LeClaire.

The following details were released to Local 4 News by Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call in reference to a rollover accident in which the driver was unable to get out of their vehicle in the 18000 block of Great River Road.

Units from the LeClaire Police Department, Bettendorf Police and Fire Departments, Medic, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Response Team all responded to assist with this accident.

Related Content Rollover accident on US 67 near LeClaire

This section of road is a major road in the southeast part of Scott County, between Riverdale and LeClaire. The road is a cement four-lane divided highway with a 55 mph speed limit.

An on-scene investigation showed the road to be very wet from the continuing rain. A silver 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling west (south US 67) on Great River Road and started to hydroplane. The driver lost control and began to slide sideways off the road and into a mud embankment.

The vehicle then began to roll and then rotate and flip end-over-end for several hundred feet, coming to rest on Great River Road.

The driver, a 16-year-old female wearing a seat belt, was transported to Genesis Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Her name is not being released since she is a minor.

This investigation has been closed.

Local 4 was first at the scene.