Bettendorf to hire Morse as new superintendent

The Bettendorf Community School District’s Board of Education announced Thursday that Dr. Michelle Morse has accepted the position of superintendent of schools.

Morse will begin July 1, after the hire becomes official if the board approves her contract as expected at the next school board meeting on March 23.

“We are excited for Dr. Morse to join the Bettendorf Community School District,” School Board President Adam Holland said. “She brings a skill set that will help enable our already tremendous staff to carry out the district’s goals and mission. Dr. Morse has the demonstrated experience of being the life-long learner that we strive to develop our students into becoming.”

Morse has more than 25 years of experience in public education and currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources for the Newhall School District in Valencia, California.