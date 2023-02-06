Bettendorf’s State of the City Address will be held on Wednesday, February 22 at the Waterfront Convention Center, located at 2021 State Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. and opening remarks and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Robert Gallagher will deliver the State of the City Address at about 12:15 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to attend the luncheon and/or the State of the City Address. Lunch is $15 per person and attendees can pay at the door with cash, credit card or check. Payments can be made online by clicking here. Attendees can attend the Address for free if they don’t want to pay for the luncheon.

The State of the City address is an annual report by the Mayor of Bettendorf that brings government officials, business owners, civic leaders and residents together to consider the city’s accomplishments over the past year and review future plans.