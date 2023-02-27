The city of Bettendorf’s Trails Committee is hosting their third-annual Frosty Four Fun Run, a 4-mile out and back fun run on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

The event begins at the Middle Park Lagoon area on the Duck Creek Trail at 1 p.m. The turnaround is approximately two miles west at the Bettendorf/Davenport border. The $20 entry fee includes a Frosty Four beanie and a $2 Coffee Hound coupon.

Participants can walk or run. A portion of the proceeds go to the Bettendorf Police Department’s bike helmet safety program, which has been helping children in need for over a decade. This event is for everyone from elite/novice runners to families with children. Register online at the city of Bettendorf website HERE.