Where else can you get free brats and hot dogs, while seeing snow plows and a sewer truck up close?

You better believe it’s Bettendorf — on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The city’s Public Works Department, in conjunction with National Public Works Week, will host its Public Works Day Open House at the Maintenance Center, 4403 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.

Various Public Works equipment will be on display — including garbage and recycling trucks, snow plows, sewer cleaning truck, sewer camera truck, street sweeper, loader, and a transit bus. Visitors can see how a traffic camera operates and learn about water quality in local streams. Children can paint a snow plow blade that will be used on one of the trucks next winter.

Free loose bulk compost will be available. Those interested should bring their own containers, limited to a 35-gallon trash can. Visitors can register to win free bus passes and there will also be trash or yard waste sticker give-away.

The Friends of the Bettendorf Library will provide their popular grab-and-go activity bags, along with information about their upcoming summer reading program. Face painting and an obstacle bounce house will be available for the kids.

Enjoy free coffee, soda, popcorn, ice cream, hot dogs, and bratwurst. This event is free and open to the public.