Bettendorf to reopen city resources.

Bettendorf, Iowa — Friday, the City of Bettendorf announced they will begin reopening city departments, amenities, and facilities starting Monday, May 18.

Some affected resources include the Bettendorf Public Library, the Life Fitness Center, and Palmer Hills Golf Course among many others.

Each service has its own set of rules and regulations to address social distancing and reopening schedules.

For a complete list of resources reopening as well as their changes in operation, see the Bettendorf city website.

