Bettendorf Trails Committee fun run Saturday will help Hand In Hand

The City of Bettendorf’s Trails Committee will host an out-and-back charity fun run at 8 a.m. Saturday.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Bettendorf-based Hand In Hand, an organization that empowers children and adults of all abilities to learn and grow by providing inclusive programs and supporting families.

The event will be held at Jetty Park, across from the Isle of Capri, Bettendorf. Participants will walk or run along the paved trail right along the Mississippi River. The meeting spot is the parking lot across from the Isle Marina.

The $10 entry fee includes a 20-ounce plastic shaker and a $1 off coupon from Bettendorf Hy-Vee toward any breakfast sandwich. Youth from Arrowhead Ranch, who have earned the opportunity to participate in this event, will help with cleanup.

Register online at www.bettendorf.org/register and search “scrambled.”