Bettendorf’s transit system is adjusting some of its routes to stop at a mental health center.

The changes to the system’s routes go into effect on Monday, December 4. “These changes will help to provide more efficient transit access to vital mental health care

within our community,” Austin Whelan, Bettendorf Transit Operations Manager, said. The added stops are for the new Vera French Mental Health Center, located at 852 Middle Rd., Bettendorf.

The changes are available here and on the SPOT app, available here. The app is available for both Apple and Android users.