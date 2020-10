A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

The annual Halloween parade and City Hall Open House Trick-or-Treat event are not taking place this year in Bettendorf due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, citywide trick-or-treating is still a go.

The City of Bettendorf says residents will be permitted to trick or treat 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

They look forward to resuming the aforementioned canceled events next year.