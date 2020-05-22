Bettendorf twins get birthday celebration to remember

Jessi and Matthew Meyer celebrated their 17th birthday on Thursday and a nice surprise from their friends.

A drive-by parade was held to give the teens something to smile about as they enjoy their birthday in the COVID-19 world.

“It’s pretty awesome to see a bunch of the guys come,” said Matthew Meyer. “Since quarantine, not able to see them all, it’s pretty awesome to see them come and say happy birthday.”

Matthew’s twin-sister Jessi said, “things have just been different with this whole quarantine so having all you’re friends like together, and not technically together but driving by, made it special.”

The two hope to have another enjoyable birthday next year, but under different circumstances.