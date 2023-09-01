The biggest public works project ever in the city of Bettendorf is now 80% complete.

The Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project began in July 2022 and is now entering its final months, according to a city news release. With that, comes some temporary traffic changes in September.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 5th, these three areas are closing:

Forest Grove Drive east of Competition Drive (east of Middle Road)

Competition Drive between Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive (east of Middle Road.

Middle Road and Competition Drive intersection (north of Forest Grove Drive)

SOUTHBOUND DETOUR: If you are coming from the north on Middle Road, there will be a temporary road built north of Kwik Star to detour traffic south to Competition Court and Competition Drive. From there, drivers will be back on the current detour along Competition Drive west to Forest Grove Drive (blue line on map below).

If you are trying to get to Forest Grove Drive east of Middle Road, take Indiana Avenue north of Interstate 80 to Wells Ferry Road (red line on map below).

NORTHBOUND DETOUR: If you are coming from the south on Middle Road, you will need to take 53rd Avenue west to Devils Glen Road (red line on map below) or Hopewell Avenue east to Criswell Street and Wells Ferry Road to Indiana Avenue (red line on map below).

Access to I-80 will be available from both the north and south with all ramps open. Access to the TBK Bank Sports Complex and nearby businesses will be from Forest Grove Drive and Competition Drive west of Middle Road only. This closure is expected to last three weeks.

The final phase of construction is expected to begin the week of Sept. 25th with three areas opening to traffic for the first time since 2022:

Middle Road south of Forest Grove Drive

Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road

Forest Grove Drive and Championship Drive (west of Middle Road).

These intersections will be used as the detour route (blue line on map below) for Middle Road traffic as the construction zone (yellow line on map below) centralizes on Middle Road north of Forest Grove Drive, as well as the Competition Drive and Forest Grove Drive intersection east of Middle Road, which will be closed.

All construction is anticipated to be completed before the end of the year. For more information on the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project, visit the city website HERE.