At a meeting Thursday night, the Bettendorf School Board will consider a resolution to ask voters to approve a $69.25-million general obligation bond issue this March.

The election will be held March 7, 2023, based on the board’s approval last month of a 10-year facility master plan including a phased modernization of the Bettendorf Middle School, and facility improvements at Bettendorf High School, Herbert Hoover Elementary, and Paul Norton Elementary.

The board directed the district administration to pursue a community vote on a general obligation (GO) bond, as soon as March 2023, to fund the projects at the middle and high schools. The district would use future SAVE (1 cent sales tax) revenue and other financial resources to fund the Hoover and Norton elementary projects.

The plan was the culmination of multiple Facility Advisory Committee meetings since September 2022 with community, parent, and staff representatives, according to the Bettendorf school district website.

Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road.

The group worked with OPN Architects through an extensive needs assessment of existing facilities, and facility survey feedback from parents and staff. They also considered facility inequities compared to current education standards, projected future needs, and newer schools in the district.

Bettendorf Middle School was identified as having the most need due to its aging, 1960s infrastructure. The facility modernization plan includes additions to the school to address the need for larger classrooms to meet current learning environment standards, the district says.

It also includes demolition of the original 1960s building and its extremely outdated infrastructure and utilities.

Bettendorf High is at 3333 18th St.

Bettendorf High School facility improvements include a renovation of the original 1972 school’s fine arts classrooms to support ADA compliance and current classroom standards.

The plan adds activity and athletic facilities to help meet the needs of our students, athletes, and community. In addition, the plan develops needed classroom areas for career and technical education opportunities to help better prepare students for their futures.

The Herbert Hoover Elementary projects include a much-needed update of their 1966 (2,400-square-foot) gym to the current standard gym facility of approximately 6,200 square feet, equitable to the current district standard for elementaries. It also allows for additional needed collaborative learning spaces, a current standard in education.

Paul Norton Elementary was built in 1985, and much of the school has not been updated through the years. The plan includes the addition of a collaborative space for staff and students, an update of the classroom cabinetry that is at the end of its useful life, moving the music room from the gym stage to a classroom that is ADA compliant, and a gym that is equitable with other district elementary schools.

The estimated cost of the 10-year facility master plan is $98.5 million.

District finances would allow for the district’s SAVE and district funds to cover the cost of the phasing of the elementary projects at an estimated cost of $15.1 million beginning in 2028. Those funds are currently being used to fund the new Mark Twain and Grant Wood elementary schools completed in the last five years.

The school board is seeking taxpayer funding of $69.25 million for the middle and high school projects through a voter-approved, 20-year GO bond.

The vote would propose a $2.70 addition to property tax in the district. The impact to the owner of a $200,000 home would be approximately an extra $24.33 per month.

The school board meeting on the issue will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in the board room at Bettendorf High School, 3333 18th St.