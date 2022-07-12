The next Bettendorf Community School District physical plant levy renewal will be on the ballot Sept. 13, 2022.

Bettendorf Community School District voters will be asked in September to consider renewal of the voter-approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) at $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

The 10-year voter-approved levy has been in place in the Bettendorf Community School District since 1975. The current voter-approved levy expires in June 2024.

The question on the Sept. 13, 2022 ballot is asking voters if they would support the voter-approved levy not to exceed $1.34 for 10 years starting on July 1, 2024.

“Our communities’ continued support of the voter-approved PPEL has been a tremendous asset in supporting student learning,” BCSD superintendent Michelle Morse said in a Tuesday release. “The Physical Plant and Equipment Levy is key in providing the money to adapt and renovate our facilities, fund buses, and support technology for students and teachers.”

PPEL primarily provides school districts with the means to: maintain buildings and grounds, and complete remodeling and capital improvements projects such as building additions, the district release said.

Single pieces of equipment greater than $500 can also be purchased through PPEL. The fund would raise roughly $2.3 million per year — more than $22 million over 10 years. Approval of the $1.34 levy will not increase current property taxes.

Major Facility Projects

Funded with PPEL & SAVE ($.01 sales tax) —

Neil Armstrong Elementary (2006-2007)

Middle School Pod Remodel/Addition & Renovations (2004-2009)

Herbert Hoover Commons (2011-2012)

District Administration Center (2011-2013)

Bettendorf High Renovations, Library Remodel & Performing Arts Center (2011-2013)

Grant Wood Elementary (2018-2019)

Mark Twain Elementary (2019-2020)

Herbert Hoover Secure Entrance (2021-2022)

The next approval will allow the district to not only maintain facilities, but also maintain and improve technology infrastructure and equipment, as well as upgrade playgrounds and athletic facilities. If residents don’t approve the voter-approved PPEL, the $1.34 levy expires, and uses of voted PPEL funds stop.

Voters may request an absentee ballot by visiting the Scott County Auditor’s website. Requests are due August 29.

Bettendorf Community School District residents are able to vote in person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13th at either St. John Vianney (4097 18th St.) or QC Area Realtors (1900 State St.) in Bettendorf.