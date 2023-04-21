Bettendorf was one of just three Iowa communities to win the 2023 Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark Community Award at the Healthiest State Initiative annual awards ceremony on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Ankeny, Iowa.

This award celebrates the successes achieved by a community to make Iowa a healthier, more active place to live.

Receiving the city award are (L-R) Denice Enfield, Community Engagement Coordinator; Bob Gallagher, Mayor of Bettendorf, and Kim Kidwell, Culture and Recreation Director.

“We received many high-quality applications, which is a testament to the work being done to improve the health and well-being of our state,” Laura Jackson, Executive Vice President of Health Equity, Access and Improvement for Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, said in a Friday release.

“And because this work is so important, Bettendorf will receive $5,000 to continue improving the physical, social and emotional well-being of their community.”

Grundy Center and Hiawatha also were presented with an award on April 20. The award is recognition for their accomplishments in health improvement projects within their respective communities.

Six communities across Iowa were up for the award — Algona, Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids, Dallas Center, Grundy Center and Hiawatha.

This new playground at Bettendorf’s Devils Glen Park opened in October 2022.

Bettendorf was praised for its following achievements:

Establishing a Workplace Wellness Initiative and Committee

Building two new playgrounds, adding drinking fountains and bike racks, and planting new trees in Edgewood Park, Devils Glen Park, Hollowview Park, Crow Creek Park, and Forest Grove Park

Adding benches and new fencing at the Crow Creek Dog Park

Making the Farmers’ Market more accessible by moving the location to a central part of the city – Faye’s Field

Creating more than six miles of paved trails

“In Bettendorf, we strive to work with our community partners to provide quality parks, trails, bike paths, sidewalks, recreation programs, access to drinking water outdoors, and many other important initiatives to promote a healthy lifestyle,” said Kim Kidwell, the city culture and recreation director.

Bettendorf was honored in part for creating six more miles of paved trails.

“We are committed to the continued process of working together with our school districts, health department, YMCA, local businesses, and many other organizations to help ensure the wellness of our citizens,” she said.

For more information on the award winners, visit the Wellmark website HERE.