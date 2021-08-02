Bettendorf woman killed in Interstate 80 accident

A 43-year-old Bettendorf woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 early Monday after she was struck by two vehicles.

Shortly after 3 a.m., Diane Madesian was driving a 2008 Ford Edge, which was stopped partially in the travel portion of the roadway on I-80 eastbound at Mile Marker 297, Iowa State Patrol records say.

Jesus Marcial, 37, of Los Angeles was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer and Mark Cook, 52, of Midway, Texas, was driving a 2018 Peterbilt. Both vehicles struck Madesian, who is believed to have been outside her SUV at the time of the accident..

