A 21-year-old Bettendorf woman is in custody after police allege she and others beat up a victim, took the victim’s phone and went to KFC.

Brailey Sipes faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say.

Brailey Sipes (Scott County Jail)

On Wednesday, May 3, shortly after 9 a.m., Davenport Police were dispatched to an assault on the 1500 block of West 4th Street that later was determined to be a robbery, according to arrest affidavits.

Sipes and co-defendants lured the victim to the 400 block of Sturdevant Street by calling the victim on the phone, police allege in affidavits.

In affidavits, police allege that, when the victim arrived on foot, Sipes and co-defendants “got out of a vehicle and beat (the victim) up.” They hit the victim several times and threw the victim to the ground.

The victim suffered a cut on the elbow and behind the ear from being hit and thrown to the ground, police allege. During the incident, the defendants stole the victim’s blue iPhone 12, then took off in a car to the KFC in Milan.

“The stolen phone pinged to that location at the same time the defendants were there,” police allege in affidavits.

Sipes, who is being held in Scott County Jail on $5,000 bond, is set to appear June 9 in Scott County Court.