The Bettendorf High School (BHS) Science Olympiad Team placed second in the virtual Iowa Science Olympiad Regional Tournament.

BHS Science Olympiad Team: Jack Gustafson, Cooper Rowland, Lucas Witt, Henry Phloen, Michael Farmer, Kaelee Wolf, Heath Leone, Declan Hancock (not pictured: Annaelle Mutamba and Arianna Vesey) (photo: Bettendorf Community School District)

The team competed against seven other teams and received first-place medals in Astronomy, Disease Detectives, Dynamic Planet and Rocks and Minerals. The team also earned third-place medals in Anatomy and Physiology and Fermi Questions.

The BHS Science Olympiad Team will be competing in the state competition at UNI on April 1.