The Bettendorf Police Department has a new weapon in the war on illegal drug use in the Quad Cities.

The Department now has a device that uses a laser to analyze prescription drugs, controlled substances and illegal narcotics, properly identify those substances. To better aid officers, the device tests for fentanyl and other street drugs quickly. Officers have been using the device for a few months now and have identified counterfeit oxycodone several times.

The Bettendorf Police Department was awarded the $30,000-device through a Scott County Regional Authority grant. Other departments in the area also use the device.