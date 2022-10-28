Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi River in Tennessee, and a former Bettendorf riverboat casino is among them.

The Diamond Lady, like the Rhythm City riverboat before it, is making an unscheduled encore appearance next to — not in — the Mississippi River in Memphis.

Hopefully its future doesn’t end in flames like its counterpart.

NOAA forecasts that the Mississippi River in Memphis is expected to reach -10.8 feet by November 1, which would surpass the record low set earlier this month.