The Bettendorf Community School District is looking for feedback on three proposed concepts for a high school and middle school bulldog mascot and typeface to define the district brand and identity.

Members of the community are invited and encouraged to give input on the proposed designs here. According to the survey, the process began in the fall with a branding survey shared with students, staff and parents within the Bettendorf Community School District and the community as a whole. After focus group research, the feedback was used to develop six initial concepts designed by Rickabaugh Graphics, a branding company that has worked with the University of Iowa, the NFL and some K-12 school district in Iowa.

Bulldog Concept 1 (Bettendorf Community School District)

Bulldog Concept 2 (Bettendorf Community School District)

Bulldog Concept 3 (Bettendorf Community School District)

According to the survey:

Over the years a number of bulldog graphics have been used throughout our high and middle schools. Our most commonly used bulldog graphic is clipart used by many high schools and colleges. We’d like to raise the bar and develop a bulldog that is unique to our district and consistently represents BCSD, determine a typeface for our graphics, and have a branding guide for the use of district graphics. Bettendorf Community School District

Community members can take the survey here. The survey will close Wednesday, May 10. For more information, click here.