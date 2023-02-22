The UBett Robotics Team from Bettendorf High School (BHS) hosted a super qualifier event in robotics on February 18 for a chance to qualify for the Iowa State Tournament.

The UBett Robotics Team members: Michael Farmer, Rowan Schalk, Lukas Wienclaw, Nevaeh Haney, Odin Moore, Rylan Roehlk, Josey Wells, Mia Lescano, Robert Day, Jerry Callahan, Binx Hilton, Connor Brooks, Dominic Halbur, Parker Pruitt. Not Pictured: Evan Theone, Jordan DeSimone, Noah Leavitt – Coaches: Eric McCoy & Andrew Taylor (photo: Bettendorf Community School District)

Students representing 24 schools and communities from Eastern Iowa, including Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and Eldridge, took part in the competition. BHS won first place for the entire tournament, and UBett Robotics will compete at the State Tournament in Coralville with 47 other teams on March 3 and 4, with a chance to advance to the world championships in Houston, Texas, in April.

