Students from Bettendorf High School are on the road to State and, hopefully, the championships.

The UBett Robotics Team is composed mainly of freshmen. The team will compete against 47 other teams this weekend in Coralville. This will be the 6th time the school will compete statewide under the leadership of head coach Eric McCoy.

UBett Robotics team members: Michael Farmer, Rowan Schalk, Lukas Wienclaw, Nevaeh Haney, Odin Moore, Rylan Roehlk, Josey Wells, Mia Lescano, Robert Day, Jerry Callahan, Binx Hilton, Connor Brooks, Dominic Halbur, Parker Pruitt. Not Pictured: Evan Theone, Jordan DeSimone, Noah Leavitt

Coaches: Eric McCoy & Andrew Taylor

According to Coach McCoy, the robot was built and programmed by students, but there have been a few challenges. “In any engineering or troubleshooting problem you’re always going to think you have a good idea until you see it in practice,” he said. “It doesn’t always necessarily work the way you want it to.”

There are many roles available to students of all backgrounds, with positions like builders, programmers, social media coordinators and marketing researchers. Freshman Josey Wells is a part of the marketing team and shared the importance of having team sponsors. “Our robot is expensive to make plus, getting entry fees into the competitions are expensive,” Wells said. “We contact community businesses to help us raise the money.”

Assistant Coach Andrew Taylor joined the team two years ago and enjoys mentoring the students. “It feels great if there’s anything I can do to help them along in that path like help them learn something or help them navigate programming engineering,” Taylor said. “There’s a sense of pride and I love helping them out.”

Members like Rowan Schalk helped build the robot but plans to join the programming team next year.

The team hopes to advance to the world championships in Houston in April. For more information, click here.