Starting Monday, April 17th and continuing into late June, Bettendorf’s 23rd Street from Middle Road to Lincoln Road will be under construction.

The proposed improvements consist of milling the existing concrete pavement, full depth patching of the underlying concrete as needed, widening to accommodate a new turn lane for The Landing, hot-mix asphalt resurfacing, and pavement markings, according to a city release Thursday.

To ensure the safety of the traveling public and the construction workers onsite, 23rd Street will become a one-way street traveling south from Middle Road to Lincoln Road for the duration of the project and a detour will be in place for traffic traveling north, the city said.

One lane of traffic will remain open at all times except for during final paving operations. Short closures are expected and traffic will be detoured.

The entrance to Veterans Memorial Park is also being reconstructed as part of the project, which will require a full closure for approximately two weeks.

A local detour will be put in place using Lincoln Road and 25th Street to provide access from the south.