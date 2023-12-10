If your holiday shopping list involves driving through parts of Bettendorf, be alert for road detours. You’ll be rewarded for your patience next year when the city opens their new waterpark.

An email from the city says that starting on Monday, December 11th, work will begin on 23rd Street near Middle Road so crews can install water service to The Landing. To protect both workers and the public, 23rd Street will become a one-way street driving south from Middle Road to Lincoln Road for the duration of the project. A detour will be in place for traffic traveling north. Weather permitting, the project is expected to take two weeks.