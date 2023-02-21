After a little more than two years in business, the globally inspired Food Affair Bistro in Bettendorf has closed.

The restaurant off Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills was built during the COVID shutdowns in spring 2020 and opened in December 2020.

Some of the fine food at Food Affair Bistro, Bettendorf.

“There have been many struggles since then,” Food Affair posted in a “Goodbye” message Tuesday on its Facebook page. “The after effects of the pandemic, significant staff shortages and rising costs have been incredibly hard challenges to overcome (for many restaurants, including ours).”

This month, “we were delivered a gut punch from within,” the restaurant said. “Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to find a way to continue. In the brief existence of this beautiful restaurant, it has been our pleasure to be part of serving this wonderful community.

A couple of the bistro’s brunch dishes.

“We will absolutely miss seeing so many happy faces and sharing memories with you at FAB,” the message concludes.

Food Affair (1015 Utica Ridge Place) described its style as “American cuisine enhanced with tastes from all around the world, right here in the Quad Cities.”

Food Affair co-owner Namrata Mallik with some of the locally made art over the fireplace (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The restaurant was also known for prominently displaying colorful artworks (in a partnership with Living Proof Exhibit), created by cancer survivors in the region – paintings by Kent Broadbent, Annawan; Gina Kirschbaum, Bettendorf; Tara Moorman, Cedar Rapids, and several by Laura Goldman Weinberg, Fairfield, Iowa.

That was the result of FAB co-owner Namrata Mallik, a physician who’s passionate about cancer care.