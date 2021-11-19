Bettendorf’s Frozen Landing ice skating rink opens soon

A popular winter attraction in Bettendorf is getting ready to open for the holiday season after a year of being closed.

Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink will kick off its 2021-2022 season Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the corner of Middle Road and 23rd Street.

Opening ceremonies, including a tree lighting ceremony, will begin 5 p.m.

All events are weather permitting, and updates will be posted on the City of Bettendorf Facebook page closer to the date.

If the weather is questionable, people can also dial 563-549-0587 for more information.

Frozen Landing will operate throughout the winter season during these hours:

Monday: 3 to 9 p.m.

Tuesday: 3 to 9 p.m.

Wednesday: 1 to 9 p.m.

Thursday: 3 to 9 p.m.

Friday: 3 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: noon to 6 p.m.

Admission to get into the ice skating rink is $3, and skate rental is $2.

Frozen Landing will host Family Skate Night 4 to 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Admission is $10 for families with two adults and two children, and $2 for additional family members.

Intro to skating lessons are available for adults and children ages 5 and up on these dates:

Saturday, Dec. 11

Saturday, Jan. 8

Saturday, Feb. 5

Youth sessions will run 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Adult sessions will run 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Registration for skating lessons is required. Sign up for sessions here.

Note: Public skating will be closed during special events and skating lessons.