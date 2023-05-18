Bettendorf’s Leach Park on the riverfront is back open to the public as the Mississippi River recedes.

Hampton Crane and Bettendorf Public Works crews have removed the concrete flood wall, which protected downtown Bettendorf from floodwaters, according to a city release Thursday.

On May 10, the city reopened U.S. 67 (River Drive), Grant Street, and 6th Street as the river receded. As part of the reopening process, Bettendorf Public Works Crews cleaned and inspected the roadways for damage, as well as removed the concrete barriers and ensured floodwaters did not harm the electricity connected to traffic lights.

