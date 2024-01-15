Alysa Goethe didn’t become the first Miss Iowa to win Miss America Sunday in Orlando, Fla.

But the smart, beautiful Bettendorf native won in many other ways.

“Meeting my Miss America inspiration was my winning moment,” Goethe, a 2018 Bettendorf High alum, posted on Facebook with a photo of her and Nicole Johnson, Miss America 1999. Like Alysa, Nicole was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

During Miss America week in Orlando, Fla., Alysa Goethe (right) got to meet her inspiration — Nicole Johnson, Miss America 1999.

“The sweetest soul and fierce diabetes advocate. I am truly honored to have shared special moments with Nicole Johnson,” Goethe posted.

The newly crowned Miss America is the competition’s first active-duty Air Force officer.

Miss Colorado Madison Marsh was crowned Miss America during the Sunday night ceremony in Orlando. Marsh is a 2023 alum of the Air Force Academy with a degree in physics and a graduate student at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Miss Colorado Madison Marsh, receives a joyful hug from the other contestants after winning the Miss America 2024 pageant at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

“It is the most surreal thing – I started competing when I was 10 years old, just for the opportunity sing for people,” Goethe said in a Miss America video on her experience this last week. “So 14 years later, finally fulfilling this dream – especially walking out of the interview room, I don’t think I could ever imagine anything better, so someone, pinch me.”

Goethe, a 24-year-old Bettendorf and Drake University alum, competed in Miss America last week as Miss Iowa.

A 24-year-old Bettendorf High and Drake University alum, Goethe was crowned Miss Iowa 2023 this past June at the Adler Theatre in Davenport. For that crown (after her fourth attempt in the state competition), Alysa earned scholarships totaling $11,950.

The scholarships she’s earned as Miss Iowa have helped immensely, she said, noting she had to work three jobs during college.

Alysa Goethe, Miss Iowa 2023

“Miss America made it possible, and now I am not only an educator, but I graduated summa cum laude, the top of my class and I am forever indebted to this organization because of it,” Goethe said.

She plans to go to graduate school with some of the scholarship funds she earned through Miss America and get a degree in school counseling or music therapy.

Goethe said she’s learned that her circumstances do not dictate her future success.

“When I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when I was 11 years old, it felt like my life was over,” she said. “I had never seen a Miss Iowa with diabetes. There had never been a Miss America with diabetes except the year I was born.

“So to be that representative for someone, showing that it is possible and you can prove yourself right — it is the greatest honor of my lifetime,” Goethe said.

Goethe was crowned Miss Iowa on her fourth try, in June 2023 at the Adler Theatre, Davenport.

“I may be the unexpected type of Miss America, but I’m the type America deserves,” she posted Jan. 7 from Orlando. “14 years in the making. I just interviewed for the promotion of my dreams!”

“I shared me; how I represent the impact of the Miss America Opportunity, Not Your Type, and my readiness with the esteemed judges. But more importantly, I left 14 years of dreaming, persevering, and working towards this moment in that room. No matter what comes next, I know I gave it my all.

A photo Goethe posted on Facebook Jan. 7, 2024 from Orlando.

“Thank you to all who helped me prepare not only for this singular moment, but throughout the entirety of my years,” Goethe wrote. “Little Alysa would be so proud as I shared her story today. This is for all of us.”

