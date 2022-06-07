After having to close the same day it opened, Bettendorf’s Splash Landing is reopening to the public on Thursday, June 9.

The aquatic center at 2220 23rd St. (at Middle Road) opened for the season on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., but just two and half hours later, had to close due to cloudy water and the inability to see the bottom of the pool, according to the city.

After investigating the problem, it was determined that there was an issue with the paint that was used in the pool last September 2021. The paint contractor responsible for painting the pool was W.F. Scott Decorating, Inc., out of Rock Island.

After discussions between the city and the contractor, it was determined that the pool would be drained and W.F. Scott Decorating returned to oversee a specialized cleaning of the pool at no extra cost to the city.

That has been completed and Splash Landing returns to normal hours starting Thursday at 11:30 a.m., and is open to 5 p.m., then 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fees are $8 per person from 11:30-3:30, then $3 the rest of the day, with free admission to all kids 2 and under.