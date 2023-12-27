The Better Health Foundation has announced $683,980 in grant awards to improve the health of the communities throughout the bi-state area.

“Our community, like many across the nation, faces serious health challenges,” said Dr. William Langley, president of the Better Health Foundation Board of Directors. “It’s our goal to invest in the work of nonprofit organizations that share our vision for prevention and wellness. As partners, over time, we can increase and enhance the mission-based services individuals receive, adding both quality and longevity to thousands of lives.”

The grants for capacity building and service support range from $10,000 to $75,000 for programs and services that match the foundation’s current funding priorities: mental and behavioral health, maternal and child health and reducing the risk of obesity and diabetes.

The Better Health Foundation, launched in September 2023, accepts grant proposals from qualified 501(c)3 organizations in Cedar, Clinton, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott counties in Iowa, and Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Whiteside counties in Illinois.

The Better Health Foundation’s investments include:

$25,000 to Argrow’s House/Testimonies of Hope, Inc. to provide mental health services at the Esperanza Center in Moline for women who are survivors of violence.

$75,000 to EveryChild to support programming for children and families healing after violence and to prevent recurrent abuse and neglect.

to support programming for children and families healing after violence and to prevent recurrent abuse and neglect. $75,000 to Family Resources to increase their fundraising capacity to meet the growing need for services.

$75,000 to Gilda’s Club to build fundraising capacity to meet the increasing need for psychosocial services offered to Quad Cities cancer patients, survivors and their family members.

$25,000 to Heart of Hope Ministries to expand the food pantry with healthier options for their clients.

$17,600 to Hero Haven for First Responder Mental Health Retreats for emergency responders who have experienced various levels of trauma in their service to the community.

$40,000 to the Iowa Black Doula Collective for business development planning and expanded services to birthing families within the Black community.

$25,000 to the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation to support free dietary consultation for a cardiovascular health promotion and prevention implementation project.

$75,000 to NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley, Inc. to build staff capacity and skills to increase revenues to create long-term sustainability.

$18,000 to Narratives to offer group mental health support to vulnerable young adults in the Quad Cities, helping them to find hope for the future and to feel empowered to set and achieve life goals.

to offer group mental health support to vulnerable young adults in the Quad Cities, helping them to find hope for the future and to feel empowered to set and achieve life goals. $11,400 to One Eighty for a media campaign to help break the stigma of addiction, reaching people before an overdose, broken marriage or prison sentence derails their lives.

for a media campaign to help break the stigma of addiction, reaching people before an overdose, broken marriage or prison sentence derails their lives. $17,400 to Rock Church Ministries to offer on-site behavioral and mental health counseling at Covenant House to men coming out of incarceration or other crises.

to offer on-site behavioral and mental health counseling at Covenant House to men coming out of incarceration or other crises. $58,330 to Tapestry Farms to increase staffing to help the increasing number of refugee moms, infants and young children arriving in the Quad Cities.

$75,000 to Transitions Mental Health Services to support the 7 th Judicial Mental Health Court, an intensive diversionary program that provides an alternative to prison for people with chronic mental and behavioral health needs who commit crimes.

Judicial Mental Health Court, an intensive diversionary program that provides an alternative to prison for people with chronic mental and behavioral health needs who commit crimes. $71,250 to Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County to provide individual, family and group counseling for underserved at-risk children and families.

Applications for the next round of Better Health Foundation grants for Innovation will open in Spring, 2024. Click here to see the criteria for awards and instructions on applying for a grant can be found at.

For more information about applying for a grant, email Elaine Schilling at eschilling@thebetterhealthfoundation.org, or call the Better Health Foundation at (563) 383-6065.