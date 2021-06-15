‘Better to give than to receive’: Bettendorf 12-year-old cleaning yards for those in need

A 12-year-old from Bettendorf is spending his summer mowing lawns for free for the Raising Men Lawn Care Service.

Jordan De Simone has cleaned three yards so far and is working his way to the goal of 50. He’s mowing, weed whacking and raking leaves for the elderly, people in the military, differently abled and single parents.

Once he completes the goal, the founder of the organization will give Jordan a new lawn mower and other yard work equipment.

His mom is helping organize what yards he is able to clean and when. She can be contacted through the Nextdoor app. You can search Lori De Simone and send her a message.