Bewitching Bash promises a ‘scary good time’

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to “come and have a scary good time this Halloween” as they sponsor a Bewitching Bash.

Also known as “the Return of Trunk or Treat,” the event will be 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

Organizers say this event provides a great alternative or addition to traditional Halloween festivities.

“Children will have the opportunity to safely gather goodies and show off their costumes under a spooktacular light show that is sure to lighten up even the darkest of souls,” the department says in a news release.

On the day of the event, decorated vehicles will line up in the Soccer West parking lot, on the west side of South Houser Street.

Trick-or-treating will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Plenty of parking will be available to attendees just a short distance away, in the main parking lot of the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

Participants are encouraged to wear masks or face coverings and maintain a six foot distance with those outside of their group.

Children are reminded to wear their Halloween costumes and bring their own trick-or-treat bag.

Trunk decorators are needed for the event.

To reserve a parking space, or for additional information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department by phone at 563-263-0241 or via email.