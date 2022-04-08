“Beyoncé Mass” is a Christian worship service featuring Beyonce’s music that celebrates the spirituality of Black women, a news release says.

Augustana College will welcome the Beyoncé Mass to Rock Island. The worship service uses the music and life of Beyoncé as a tool to cultivate an empowering conversation about Black women—their lives, bodies, and voices—and create an experience of story, scripture, and song that calls for the liberation of all people, a news release says.

The Mass will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. It is sponsored by Campus Ministries, Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity, and Office of International Student and Scholar Service.

Tickets are available to campus and the public at no cost. Tickets are available here.

Created and curated by The Rev. Yolanda Norton, Visiting Professor at Moravian Theological Seminary and founder of the Global Arts and Theology Experience (GATE), the inaugural Beyoncé Mass drew roughly 1,000 people at its inaugural event at San Francisco’s historic Grace Cathedral in April 2018. Since then, the worship service has traveled to Los Angeles, Calif, Lisbon, Portugal, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and other locations