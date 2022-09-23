Author Cheryl L. Eriksen, a Black Hawk College East graduate, will do a book signing on Sept. 27 for her new memoir.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. at East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva, in the library in Building A.

Author and speaker Cheryl L. Eriksen is an equine behavior and communications specialist.

A 1998 BHC graduate, Eriksen’s recently published memoir, “Follow Me, Friend,” tells the story of living with undiagnosed PTSD from a trauma she had no conscious memory of, and the healing she found working with a special horse, according to a college news release.

The cover of the memoir “Follow Me, Friend,” about the healing power of the horse-human relationship.

Eriksen trained and showed in the American Paint Horse Association (APHA) circuit for local horseman Danny Conner and worked as a veterinary assistant for the late Dr. Schwerbrock. After leaving Illinois in 2002, Cheryl worked in multiple areas of the horse industry, finding her niche working as a horse midwife and prepping sales horses for world-renowned Claiborne Farm in Paris, Ky., according to her website.

Eriksen has a master’s degree in social work and is a former equine-assisted therapy facilitator. She also authored two training manuals for Eagala model equine-assisted therapy facilitators.

While earning her MSW from Western Michigan University, Cheryl took a special interest in the effects of trauma on the developing brain, and she applied that learning, along with her personal experiences as a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, in her memoir, “Follow Me, Friend.”

Additionally, Eriksen has spent decades as an equine professional and extensively studied equine behavior and how it is influenced by what the human brings to the relationship, according to her bio.

Through her work in the field of equine assisted psychotherapy and learning, Cheryl has seen and experienced firsthand the healing power of the horse-human relationship. Her books (current and upcoming) and her blog, Peace Horse Journey, explore this powerful relationship.

Eriksen currently divides her time as an author and speaker, an equine behavior and communication specialist focusing on the horse-human relationship, and seasonally as a horse midwife for multiple thoroughbred farms in Kentucky.

When not writing, she works in multiple areas of the horse industry. She also volunteers at the Kentucky Horse Park and enjoys hiking, reading, and spending time with her dog, Boedy and her horse, Farletta.