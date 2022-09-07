Ever think about starting a business? Learn from people who have done it – for free!

Black Hawk College is hosting their first annual Quad-Cities Open House for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs on Friday, September 9, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Quad Cities Campus, 6600 34th Avenue in Moline, in Building 4, second floor in the Hawk’s Nest.

Starting at 10 a.m., get ideas from a panel of business experts and learn from local resource partners who provide support at all stages of business development. Pick up ideas from experts with local financial institutions, the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Quad Cities SCORE chapter, the Quad Cities Chamber and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., meet QC area small business owners and entrepreneurs, hear their stories of success and pitch them your ideas.

Attendees can park in Lot 3 and walk through Building 3 to get to Building 4 or use the Visitor Parking lot between Building 1 and Building 4. Click here for a map of the campus.

For more information, contact Loredana Cooper at 309-796-5140 or email cooperl@bhc.edu.