After a three-year hiatus, the International Food Competition sponsored by the Black Hawk College Multicultural Entrepreneurial Center returned to the college’s Quad-Cities campus recently.

The 5th International Food Competition: Flavors Without Borders — held Nov. 17, 2023 — included dishes made by QC professional chefs and BHC students.

Judges K.C. Ross (aka Chef Keys), LaTisha Howlett of Bayside Bistro, and Leo Kaalberg of Out to Eat with Leo selected the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners based on taste, creativity and presentation.

The student winners were:

1st – Kali Patel – dish from India ($600 scholarship)

2nd – Joesph Pustejovsky – dish from Czechia ($400 scholarship)

3rd – Ramesh Basnet – dish from Nepal ($300 scholarship)

The winning professional chefs were:

1st – Jasmine Rizo, owner of Dulzura Cakery & Studio in Bettendorf

2nd – Jorge Hurtado Briseño, owner of Creative Pastry & Coffee in Silvis

3rd – Mary Lili Kwasek, aspiring chef

Some of the Mexican food served at the Black Hawk College International Food Competition.

Also participating were BHC students:

Eastwood Adusei – dish from Ghana

Ma Aye – dish from Thailand

Ramesh Basnet – dish from Nepal

Daniel Bonzoe – dish from Ghana

Susmita Chaudhari – dish from Nepal

JoLicia Cooper – dish from USA/soul food

Guadalupe Gutknecht – dish from Mexico

Suzanne Koivogui – dish from Guinea

Carolina Hernandez Tamayo – dish from Mexico

Anna Pustejovsky – dish from France

Daniel Pustejovsky – dish from Czechia

Norman Robinson – dish from England

Jaleh Zarifian – dish from Iran (Persian)

“This night could not have been possible without all the help of our beautiful-hearted volunteers,” Loredana Cooper, Multicultural Entrepreneurial Center advisor, said in a BHC release Monday.

Chefs prepare dishes at the Nov. 17 BHC International Food Competition in Moline.

“It has been truly amazing to see the students and volunteers come together as a team and to use their talents to serve their community,” she said.

View more photos from the event.