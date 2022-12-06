Black Hawk College’s IHSA Western Equestrian Team is hosting the Robin Moreland Memorial Ranch Series on Friday, December 9 in the Ag Arena at the East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road in Galva. Events include dummy roping at 5 p.m. and competitive events such as ranch rail, ranch riding, ranch reining, barrels and poles at 5:30 p.m. Open arena time takes place from 3:30-5 p.m. and exhibition barrels and poles racing will take place after ranch reining. All events are open to the public.

(bhc.edu)

The series is a fundraiser for the Western Equestrian Team and a portion of the proceeds goes to the Robin Moreland Endowed Equine Scholarship. Click here for details and entry fees. Fees must be paid in cash. For more information, contact Rebekah Irish at (309) 854-1838 or irishr@bhc.edu or Heather Hochstatter at (309) 854-1848 or hochstatterh@bhc.edu.