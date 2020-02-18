BHC receives the largest monetary donation of $1 million from alumni Bob and Blenda Ontiverous

Feb. 18th. Maria Ontiveros speaking on behalf of her grandparents at the announcement in Black Hawk College. Photo by Palak Barmaiya

Black Hawk College announced the historic donation of $1 million it has received on Tuesday morning.

The donation, made by the Bob and Blenda Ontiveros Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation, is the largest monetary amount the Black Hawk College has ever received in its 73 years of history.

“Everyone wins when someone gets an opportunity,” granddaughter Maria Ontiveros quoted her grandfather’s motto while speaking at the event on behalf of her grandparents.

“The scholarships are clear, you know, a clear correlation of opportunity at education, and the opportunity for all those new programs,” Ontiveros added.

Breakdown of $1 million donation:

$600,000: to endow funding for a position in Student Services dedicated full-time to working with students from diverse backgrounds, and first-generation students from those backgrounds interested in entrepreneurship and business. This person will guide those students throughout their time at Black Hawk College, including setting up internships and mentoring and other development opportunities.

$150,000 for endowed scholarships for entering students.

$200,000 for endowed scholarships for athletes at Black Hawk College, with an emphasis on baseball and soccer

$50,000 to start up a men’s and women’s soccer program and hire a coach-athletic student advisor (not endowed)

“The funds with the exception of soccer start-up money, will be placed in an endowment which means they will fund these endeavors end of perpetuity,” BHC President Tim Wynes said during the announcement.

“Instead of being a one time gift, this is a legacy gift that will last a lifetime, all of us in this room, and beyond.”

Bob Ontiverous is the founder of the packaging company, Group O, headquartered in Milan, Il. He went to BHC before he transferring to the University of Cincinnati. Blenda Ontiverous graduated from BHC nursing program.